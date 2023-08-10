CSC Poll: Which Saints rookie draft pick will have the best performance during the preseason?

There’s a wealth of interesting storylines for this New Orleans Saints preseason schedule.

The team made an effort to add serious roster improvements through free agency this offseason. However, we probably won’t see much from these veterans during these games.

We do expect, however, to see plenty from the rookies.

Some of the rookies that were drafted back in April could make an immediate impact for New Orleans. From round one to round seven, expect to see rookies getting significant playing time as they battle for a starting position or just a solidified roster spot.

There are four rookies that fans will be watching with the highest degree of anticipation: Bryan Bresee, Isaiah Foskey, Kendre Miller, and Jake Haener. In this week’s CSC Twitter poll, we asked readers which one of these rookies they are most excited to watch this preseason.

It was tight, but the most popular answer was running back Kendre Miller with 38% of the votes.

These results could be significantly influenced by recent news of Kamara’s three-game suspension. With Kamara sidelined, it will take a valiant effort from Miller and Jamaal Williams to carry the run game.

In second place was quarterback Jake Haener. Haener might get the most snaps out of any quarterback this preseason. Although Dennis Allen told media members that both Derek Carr and Jameis Winston will have some snaps, Haener will probably take the most for the sake of development and protecting the QB1 and QB2 from injury.

Surprisingly, the first and second-round picks were the least-selected options. DL Bryan Bresee and DE Isaiah Foskey could significantly improve the defensive front line, and it will be interesting to watch how they fare against NFL offensive lines.

