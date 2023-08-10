If the Saints win/lose the preseason opener vs. Chiefs

After a long summer of training camps, OTA’s, interviews, and anticipation for how the upcoming season will play out, it’s time to get a real glimpse on how this Saints team will look with all of their new additions. On Sunday, August 13th, the New Orleans Saints will open up the preseason against the Kansas City Chiefs. Although this game has no real implications on regular season rankings, there still will be things to look for win or lose.

If the Saints win:

Although this game has no impact on the regular season, the coaching staff will still be watching closely to see what works and what doesn’t for the team as things playout during the game. Eyes will heavily be on QB Derek Carr as he takes his first reps as a New Orleans Saint and dons the black and gold. WR Michael Thomas will be another one to look at as this will be the first time the world will have a clear view on if Thomas is fully healed and as good as the reports have stated.

In preseason fashion, most 2nd and 3rd strings will get a chance to touch the field as well. Enter Jameis Winston and Jake Haener. Jameis Winston will have a chance to show that he’s not only a capable backup, but a solid starter in this league. The verdict is still out on Jake Haener as we have yet to see him take snaps in the NFL world. If all 3 of these QB’s can contribute to a win over Kansas City, discussion could begin on who the starter will become week 1 in September.

If the Saints lose:

Losing this game wouldn’t have much of an impact on anything outside of mentality. At this early stage in the preseason, you want to start building confidence with the team and building up morale leading into the regular season. However, a loss could cause the coaching staff to take a closer look at what went into the loss.

Questions could arise such as: Did Derek Carr perform the way that they thought he would? Is Michael Thomas truly ready to make a successful return to the offense? Did the defense perform the way that they were expected to? These are the questions that will go into explaining why the team lost, if this is the outcome when the clock runs out in the 4th quarter on Sunday.

The New Orleans Saints appear to be a team with a new fire under them. If recent reports are anything to be judged on, the 2023 Saints are more than ready to break through the funk that they’ve been in over the last few years. The journey to that goal begins on Sunday in New Orleans against the Kansas City Chiefs.

