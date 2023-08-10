 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Fleur-de-Links, August 10: Saints cancel final open training camp practice

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links.

By mattmiguez
/ new
NFL: New Orleans Saints Training Camp Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Saints cancel final open training camp practice due to heat concerns-Canal St Chronicles

Due to the extraordinary heat felt this summer in Louisiana, the New Orleans Saints have decided to take precaution and move their practices indoors.

Top 10 Games in Saints history: #4 - Canal St Chronicles

CSC takes a look back at the dramatic playoff game between the Saints and the then St Louis Rams from 2000, giving New Orleans their first playoff victory.

Jimmy Graham looks like his former self-NOLA.com

The former star tight end returns to New Orleans after a year off and looks to be in the best shape of his career.

Saints weighing different options for training camp location-FOX8

Tons of teams have training camp in different locations. Could this heat make the Saints join them?

Why the Saints and Chiefs aren’t holding joint practices-Yahoo Sports

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid isn’t a fan of joint practices, according to the article.

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...