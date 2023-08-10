Fleur-de-Links, August 10: Saints cancel final open training camp practice

Saints cancel final open training camp practice due to heat concerns-Canal St Chronicles
Due to the extraordinary heat felt this summer in Louisiana, the New Orleans Saints have decided to take precaution and move their practices indoors.
Top 10 Games in Saints history: #4 - Canal St Chronicles
CSC takes a look back at the dramatic playoff game between the Saints and the then St Louis Rams from 2000, giving New Orleans their first playoff victory.
Jimmy Graham looks like his former self-NOLA.com
The former star tight end returns to New Orleans after a year off and looks to be in the best shape of his career.
Saints weighing different options for training camp location-FOX8
Tons of teams have training camp in different locations. Could this heat make the Saints join them?
Why the Saints and Chiefs aren’t holding joint practices-Yahoo Sports
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid isn’t a fan of joint practices, according to the article.
Still rollin' at camp. @ErinESummers & @NTGraff have all the news from Day 12 ️#Saints | @RousesMarkets pic.twitter.com/X6KKMi68Th— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 10, 2023
August 10, 2023
First look at an official Saints depth chart in this week’s media release ahead of the Chiefs preseason game. Wouldn’t put a ton of stock in this, but worth a look all the same. pic.twitter.com/0bqQCsJ9ad— Luke Johnson (@ByLukeJohnson) August 8, 2023
