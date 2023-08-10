 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Saints to sign free agent LB Jaylon Smith

The former Pro Bowler worked out for New Orleans on Thursday.

By KyleBesson
/ new
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Giants Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Saints worked out free agent linebacker Jaylon Smith on Thursday and he is now expected to sign with team, per sources.

Smith has played for a number of teams, including the Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers, and most recently the New York Giants.

Smith was drafted out of Notre Dame in 2017 by the Cowboys. In his career, the 28-year-old linebacker has 11 sacks, six forced fumbles, and two interceptions. Smith was also elected to the 2019 Pro Bowl. Smith finished last season on the Giants with 88 tackles and one sack,

The veteran linebacker had a visit with the Las Vegas Raiders last week but left without a contract.

The Saints are actively trying to add depth to the linebacker core behind Demario Davis and Pete Werner. They recently brought in free agent linebacker Anthony Barr for a workout, but he left the facility without a deal.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...