Why the Saints should trade for Danielle Hunter

According to Jeremy Fowler at ESPN, the Minnesota Vikings are looking at trade options for star pass rusher Danielle Hunter. Hunter has been one of the most productive players in the league since he entered the league totaling up to 71.5 sacks over seven seasons. Hard to pass on the opportunity to acquire a player of his caliber regardless of team.

Sources from multiple teams say the #Vikings have been open to trading Pro Bowl DE Danielle Hunter should sides fail to reach an extension.



Hunter does not want to play on $4.9M salary, and sides have not made enough progress on a deal. https://t.co/2GMos0Cpq2 — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) July 29, 2023

But the New Orleans Saints especially should be ringing the phones in Minnesota.

The team has struggled to find an answer at the defensive end position opposite Cameron Jordan even though they’ve invested a ton of resources at that spot. Hunter would immediately be the sure answer and provide the exact pass rushing abilities that the team needs. His combination of size and speed fits the Saints prototype exactly and is capable of playing the run as well. Hunter is coming off a very impressive season where he compiled 10.5 sacks and received an 86.6 overall grade via PFF. The former LSU standout could also be interested in a homecoming in coming back to Louisiana to play ball. Hunter is only 28 years old with a lot left in the tank, which I think makes it a great investment for this team. He’ll be able to mentor a lot of the young guys at the position as well and hopefully allow them to grow to replace he and Cam in the future.

Compensation could be the only difficult part of this process as the Saints currently don’t hold a third or fourth round pick at the moment. The team could be compelled to give up their second rounder if they feel convinced, however it could be a little rich. At the same time, Hunter is a legitimate known commodity and draftees aren’t until they are, so I believe it’s worth it.

We’ll see how this shakes out in the coming weeks but don’t be surprised if the Saints peek their noses in.

