Social media reactions to this week’s Saints news

Let's dive right into what happened this week in New Orleans Saints news and some of the reactions.

Signing of Jaylon Smith:

Sources: Former #Giants LB Jaylon Smith is signing with the #Saints after today’s workout.



The 2019 Pro Bowl LB had 88 tackles, 3 TFLs and 1 sack in 11 starts last season, while also leading NY with 21 tackles and a TFL in two playoff games. pic.twitter.com/TYO3QttaiF — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 10, 2023

Love it for him, such a good dude! Always a Cowboy @thejaylonsmith . — Jay Falcon (@jayfalcon07) August 10, 2023

Okay DA i see y’all — Tank (@TopTierTahj) August 10, 2023

New #Saints LB Jaylon Smith has only a 7.3% missed tackle rate for his career per PFF.



Also credited with:

2 INTs

14 PBUs

6 TDs surrendered

On 2,454 coverage snaps played. — Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) August 10, 2023

Meetings with Kareem Hunt & Anthony Barr:

Interesting note today.



Kareem Hunt is listed as a visit with the Saints. He never worked out. Anthony Barr did do a workout — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) August 8, 2023

There are new reports stating Hunt had a call from Indy right before his planned work out; his camp advised him to leave before doing the workout.



So to see Barr doing the workout is a hopeful chance, we may see his name again in the next few days. — Paul Christen (@P_Christen1) August 8, 2023

Anthony Barr & Kareem Hunt left the #Saints without deals



Now Kareem Hunt leaves the #Colts without a deal in place



And Anthony Barr had his visit canceled with the #Giants. — Bryce Martino (@TheFBAnalyst) August 9, 2023

Chris Olave training camp performance:

Chris Olave with ONE HAND



( via @Saints) pic.twitter.com/tcFn2AodWY — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) August 10, 2023

#Saints WR Chris Olave was outstanding in practice today. Yet again. Continues to show that contested catches are a big addition to his game. — Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) August 10, 2023

That is all for this week, but we will be back next Friday with your reactions to the latest Saints news and information.

