Preseason Week 1: Saints rookie report

The New Orleans Saints first preseason game is just days away when they take on the defending Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs. Preseason maybe dull for some, but for the rookies, it is a chance to prove themselves. That’s why we will look at what you can expect from some of the Saints rookie draft class in this upcoming game.

Bryan Bresee

The New Orleans Saints drafted Bryan Bresee with the 29th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Saints had a pressing need at DT and addressed it with Bresee. John Hendrix with Saints News Network previously reported that the Clemson product was running with the first team.

He suffered a minor calf injury in camp but returned quickly. It seems everything has gone according to plan. Khalen Saunders compared him to All-Pro DT Chris Jones.

Expect Bresee to play some snaps this upcoming preseason game. It’s likely he won’t play a ton so that they can ease him into things. I’d expect about 20-25 snaps this game.

Jake Haener

Jake Haener was taken in the fourth round of this year’s draft. He’s quickly become a fan favorite due to his love for Drew Brees. The QB from Fresno State has been lighting it up in training camp.

Jake Haener should see a good amount of snaps this week. He’ll likely get to command the offense for a quarter or two. I would expect a very simple and basic offensive playbook, as it’s his first piece of NFL action.

A.T. Perry

The 6’3” Wake Forrest product is looking to prove he should’ve been drafted higher. Perry was drafted in the 6th round, and some say that was a steal for the Saints. Perry could have a big day on Sunday.

He’ll likely get a ton of reps as the Saints brass will want to see what they have in the rookie. I expect Perry to be on the field as soon as the team decides to pull the starters.

What do you think of the Saints rookies? Let us know in the comments below who you think will have a big day and season!

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel.