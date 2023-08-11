Which Saints QB will shine on Sunday vs. the Chiefs?

There are three quarterbacks for the New Orleans Saints that will have a chance to take the field on Sunday: Derek Carr, Jameis Winston, and Jake Haener. Each will be looking to make a statement on the field that will put both the league and the coaching staff on notice. Among these three, who has the most to win/lose here?

Jake Haener

Rookie QB Jake Haener is an addition that the Saints picked up in the recent NFL Draft. Coming out of a nice run at Fresno State, Haener will be looking to prove that he is ready to take the next step in the league. As most rookie QB’s in his situation, Haener will most likely end up riding the bench during the regular season unless injuries begin to plague the QB room in New Orleans. However, Haener can still make a very good case for himself with a positive performance on Sunday showing that he is more than willing to backup any QB in the NFL. His journey to a starting position starts Sunday.

Jameis Winston

Winston has had a rocky ride in New Orleans. During his first year with the Saints, he backed up Drew Brees and learned from a future hall of famer. In his second year, he was named the official starter and showed great promise in his first 5 starts. Unfortunately, injuries began to plague the former Tampa Bay QB and nothing has been the same since then. Even after Jameis’ recovery, for whatever reason, he was never placed in the same position that he was in prior to the injury. Winston will have his first real opportunity to show that he is not only in better health and shape, but that he is still capable of playing this game at an elite level.

Derek Carr

The Saints made headline news in the off season when they acquired former Raiders QB, Derek Carr. Many believe that Carr is the long-term answer in New Orleans. The pressure is on for Carr as he will have to not only live up to expectations but exceed them as well. For Derek, this is a go hard or go home situation. He needs to head out to that football field and silence all critics. There are those who believe that Carr will not produce the way that he is being hyped up to do.

As far as the coaching staff is concerned, it’s almost a guarantee that Carr will be QB1 come Week 1 of the regular season. Be that as it may, Derek still needs to produce because in this league, nothing is for certain and starting jobs can switch at the drop of a dime.

