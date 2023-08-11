The Touchdown Club of New Orleans to hold their annual “Meet the Saints” luncheon

On Saturday, August 26th, the Touchdown Club of New Orleans will host their annual “Meet the Saints” luncheon with all of the 2023 New Orleans Saints players and staff. This year’s event will be held at the Sheraton New Orleans. Doors will open at 11:00 am and lunch will be served at 12:00 pm with a Saints media panel discussion to also begin at 12:00 pm.

Per the TDCNO website, “Come meet your 2023 New Orleans Saints players, coaches and even some Superfans! Join us for lunch while we learn a little about each player, enjoy media panel insight on this year's team and get some pictures and autographs from your favorite players!”

The Touchdown Club of New Orleans was established in 1967 and functions as a registered non-profit organization. Through the years, profits from their various events have benefited various non-profit organizations including The Ray Hester Memorial for Leukemia Research, Team Gleason, Children’s Hospital and more.

Tickets for the 2023 “Meet the Saints” luncheon are $120.00 each for individuals or you can sponsor a table for 10 people for $3,500 which will include a premiere table for 10 guests, 2 passes to the VIP Meet and Greet with the team, website and print promotion and champagne for your table. Sponsorships are limited and are seated on a first bought-first assigned basis)

For more details and to purchase tickets, go to the Touchdown Club of New Orleans website at Events for August 2023 – Touchdown Club New Orleans (tdcno.com)

