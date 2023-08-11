 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Fleur-de-Links, August 11: Saints sign linebacker depth

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links.

By mattmiguez
/ new
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Giants Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Saints sign Jaylon Smith-ESPN Southwest Louisiana

The former Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants linebacker will bring depth and a keen sense of coverage and tackling to the New Orleans Saints defense.

10 players who have had a strong camp-NOLA.com

New Orleans has a ton of talent in 2023, but who’s risen above the rest?

Smoke Monday is making noise-NewOrleans.Football

The undrafted rookie out of Auburn had high expectations and can finally answer them after missing 2022 with an injury.

Chris Olave continues to stand out-NOLA.com

The second-year Buckeye has become a leader of the offense. Will he see a sophomore slump?

Saints O vs Chiefs D-Canal St Chronicles

It’s finally time to do a true matchup comparison. This one dives into the Saints offense and the Chiefs defense.

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...