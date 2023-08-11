Fleur-de-Links, August 11: Saints sign linebacker depth

Saints sign Jaylon Smith-ESPN Southwest Louisiana
The former Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants linebacker will bring depth and a keen sense of coverage and tackling to the New Orleans Saints defense.
10 players who have had a strong camp-NOLA.com
New Orleans has a ton of talent in 2023, but who’s risen above the rest?
Smoke Monday is making noise-NewOrleans.Football
The undrafted rookie out of Auburn had high expectations and can finally answer them after missing 2022 with an injury.
Chris Olave continues to stand out-NOLA.com
The second-year Buckeye has become a leader of the offense. Will he see a sophomore slump?
Saints O vs Chiefs D-Canal St Chronicles
It’s finally time to do a true matchup comparison. This one dives into the Saints offense and the Chiefs defense.
One hand snag for Olave pic.twitter.com/IEOBmBWTCa— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 10, 2023
The #Saints are signing veteran LB Jaylon Smith, per @Schultz_Report. New Orleans has been seeking linebacker help -- and get it with Smith, who started for the Giants last year. pic.twitter.com/8troLMp2SI— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 10, 2023
POV: you’re your teammates’ biggest fan pic.twitter.com/pwNJwsgEQl— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 10, 2023
