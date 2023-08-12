New Orleans Saints: Preseason Week 1 injury update

The New Orleans Saints officially kick off the 2023 campaign Sunday when they host the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs and could face several key starters such as Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce as reports indicate they will be available to play. The Saints would like to play most of their starters including quarterback Derek Carr and according to head coach Dennis Allen that will be the plan.

Dennis Allen says starters, including Derek Carr, WILL play in the Saints preseason opener, Sunday at noon in the Superdome against the KC Chiefs. @WWLTV pic.twitter.com/r2iSeRxp6I — Doug Mouton (@DMoutonWWL) August 7, 2023

As far as injuries are concerned, offensive tackle Landon Young went down with an MCL sprain during Friday’s practice and underwent tests to determine the severity of the injury. Newly signed linebacker Jaylon Smith isn’t expected to play considering he just signed with the team Thursday. Wide receiver Michael Thomas, tight end Jimmy Graham and offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk were not at practice Friday as they were given rest days. WR Keke Coutee was released in order to make room for Smith.

Several other Saints players are battling injuries and probably will not play in Sunday’s game including Andrus Peat (quad), Rashid Shaheed (groin), Demario Davis (calf), both tight ends Jesse James (groin) and Lucas Krull (tailbone). We won’t know anything for sure until the official injury report comes out Saturday or Sunday right before kickoff when we see who is active and inactive for the Saints in Week 1 of preseason.

Not seen at #Saints practice today:



T. Smith

M. Thomas

K. Coutee

R. Shaheed

K. Merritt

D. Davis

N. Saldiveri

R. Ramczyk

A. Peat

J. Graham

J. James

L. Krull



Jaylon Smith was here wearing No. 59 — Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) August 11, 2023

