Canal Street Chronicles: Saints vs. Chiefs Bold Predictions

It has been a long off season but its finally over, Saints football is back! Week 1 of the preseason comes with many new faces and expectations of what this season can bring.

We can already expect to see some of the starters play this week according to what Saints head coach Dennis Allen said after Monday’s practice but let’s take a look at some of the Canal Street Chronicles staff’s predictions for this week’s matchup between the New Orleans Saints and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in Caesars Superdome.

TINA:

Derek Carr throws a TD pass to Chris Olave

Jammal Williams gets his 1st TD as a Saint

Saints start out with a bang, beating the Chiefs 20-17

STERLING:

Michael Thomas catches TD pass from Derek Carr

Jameis Winston has a near perfect performance

Marshon Lattimore has at least one INT

LUKE H:

Isaiah Foskey gets his first career sack

Jordan Howden gets his first career INT

Derek Carr throws just one incompletion

GREGORY:

Derek Carr impresses, completes at least one 50+ yard pass

Jake Haener outplays Jameis Winston

Kendre Miller arrives, shows out with over 100 yards on the ground

JONNY:

Bryan Bresee makes his presence known and impresses

A.T. Perry ends the day with the most receptions

Trevor Penning makes a nasty block that is posted all over social media

KYLE:

Jake Haener throws two touchdowns

Zack Baun leads the team in tackles

Tyrann Mathieu intercepts Patrick Mahomes

