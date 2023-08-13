New Orleans Saints vs. Kansas City Chiefs Injury Update

It is finally here, Week 1 of the 2023 preseason and there have been a lot of changes on the New Orleans Saints roster since they last took the field on January 8th, against the Carolina Panthers.

Fans will see some new faces in Caesars Superdome today, beginning with QB Derek Carr, RB Jamaal Williams and TE Foster Moreau. They will also get their first look at some of the Saints rookies with Byran Bresee, Jake Haener, Isaiah Foskey, Kendre Miller, Nick Saldiveri and Blake Grupe, just to name a few.

With each new season comes a new journey and this year’s destination is Las Vegas, the site of Super Bowl LVIII in February. It all starts today!

Kickoff is just minutes away and while there is no official injury report, these are the players battling injuries that we can expect to not play today against the Kansas City Chiefs.

New Orleans Saints:

LB Demario Davis

WR Kirk Merritt

WR Rashid Shaheed

WR Tre’Quan Smith

TE Jesse James

TE Lucas Krull

OT Landon Young

G Andrus Peat

