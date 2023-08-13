Saints vs. Chiefs 2023 Preseason: TV Schedule, Online Streaming, Radio, Mobile, and Odds

The New Orleans Saints finally take the field in the first week of the 2023 NFL Preseason today! The Saints face the Kansas City Chiefs in the first of three preseason games. Although star players will likely see a relatively small amount of playing time on the field, the rest of the roster should prove to be an interesting watch today.

There will be plenty of new faces in black and gold to follow in today’s game, and there will be some anticipation to see how they fare against the competition. Let’s see who the next big thing for the Saints could be. It’s time to commence the annual shaking of fists and gnashing of teeth that is Saints preseason football!

Here are your links to follow all of today’s preseason action:

Game time:

Sunday, August 13th - 10:00am PST / 12:00pm CST / 1:00pm EST

Location:

Caesars Superdome - New Orleans, Louisiana

Weather Forecast:

Perfect conditions under the dome

TV Broadcasts:

NFL Network (Live)

WVUE FOX 8 New Orleans (Live)

Featuring: Joel Meyers, Sean Kelley, and Jon Stinchcomb

NFL Sunday Ticket:

Preseason games not included in the package

Radio:

WWL 870AM/105.3FM New Orleans

-Featuring: Mike Hoss, Deuce McAllister, and Steve Geller

New Orleans Saints radio network affiliates can be found here

Kansas City Chiefs radio network affiliates can be found here

Online Streaming:

NFL+ (Subscription Required)

iOS/Android Streaming:

NFL+ (Subscription Required)

Odds:

Saints -3; Over/Under 38 via DraftKings Sportsbook

Opponent Blog:

Arrowhead Pride