Saints vs. Chiefs: Preseason open thread

The New Orleans Saints begin the 2023 preseason today at home against the Kansas City Chiefs. Although wins and losses “don’t mean anything” in the preseason, it would be great to see the Saints come out strong in the preseason opener. The Saints have seen some huge changes this past offseason, most notably the arrival of Derek Carr as the new franchise quarterback. Now is the time to see where so many new faces take the franchise.

Those of you in the local New Orleans market will be able to watch the game live on FOX 8 (WVUE) if you prefer the local broadcast, while the rest of us will be able to watch the game live on NFL Network. Here’s to a great showing from the Saints, and leaving the game as healthy as they arrived!

Kickoff:

Sunday, August 13th - 10:00am PST / 12:00pm CST / 1:00pm EST

Location:

Caesars Superdome - New Orleans, Louisiana

Weather Forecast:

Perfect conditions under the dome

TV Broadcasts:

NFL Network (Live)

WVUE FOX 8 New Orleans (Live)

Featuring: Joel Meyers, Sean Kelley, and Jon Stinchcomb

NFL Sunday Ticket:

Preseason games not included in the package

Radio:

WWL 870AM/105.3FM New Orleans

-Featuring: Mike Hoss, Deuce McAllister, and Steve Geller

New Orleans Saints radio network affiliates can be found here

Kansas City Chiefs radio network affiliates can be found here

Online Streaming:

NFL+ (Subscription Required)

iOS/Android Streaming:

NFL+ (Subscription Required)

Odds:

Saints -3; Over/Under 38

Opponent Blog:

Arrowhead Pride

It’s not great NFL Football, but it’s NFL Football nonetheless. At least it’s Saints football, finally!