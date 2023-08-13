Saints RB Kendre Miller suffered a knee sprain against the Chiefs

New Orleans Saints rookie running back Kendre Miller left Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs in the third quarter, with what Saints head coach Dennis Allen called a knee sprain. Allen said in his post-game press conference that Miller will undergo additional testing on his knee. Allen also said that this is the same knee that Miller injured in his final game at TCU, which caused him to miss most of the Saints OTA’s.

#Saints HC Dennis Allen said rookie RB Kendre Miller suffered a knee sprain during today's preseason game, and he's undergoing additional testing and imaging for further evaluation. pic.twitter.com/lX8VFBrjaJ — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 13, 2023

The Saints selected Miller in the 3rd round of this year’s NFL draft in April.

Hopefully Miller’s injury is not serious and cause him to miss much time as the Saints running back room is already thinning out. They have already lost Eno Benjamin for the season due to a ruptured Achilles and Alvin Kamara will be suspended for the first three games of the regular season. Last week, free agent running back Kareem Hunt met with the team but left without a deal. It is possible that they could reach out to him again or bring in some other veteran running backs that are on the market.

