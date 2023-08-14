 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Social media reactions to the Saints win against the Chiefs

New Orleans opens up the preseason with a win!

By Sterling Mclymont
new
NFL: Preseason-Kansas City Chiefs at New Orleans Saints Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

It’s been a while time since the New Orleans Saints appeared to be having fun while playing football. Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Saints did just that: have fun. In a preseason game where no real stakes were on the line, the Saints came out hot and did their best to fend off the defending Super Bowl champions. In the end, a late field goal by rookie Blake Grupe would ultimately seal the fate of Kansas City, resulting in a New Orleans win!

Let’s dive into the social media reactions from what was a fun game down in the bayou.

The Saints were able to start the preseason 1-0 against the defending Super Bowl champions. Next up for New Orleans? A date with the Los Angeles Chargers next week in California. Be sure to check back with us next week for more post-game Saints social media reactions!

