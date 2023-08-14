Social media reactions to the Saints win against the Chiefs

It’s been a while time since the New Orleans Saints appeared to be having fun while playing football. Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Saints did just that: have fun. In a preseason game where no real stakes were on the line, the Saints came out hot and did their best to fend off the defending Super Bowl champions. In the end, a late field goal by rookie Blake Grupe would ultimately seal the fate of Kansas City, resulting in a New Orleans win!

Let’s dive into the social media reactions from what was a fun game down in the bayou.

Saints QB room came to play today — Chris Rosvoglou (@RosvoglouReport) August 13, 2023

Awesome moment for A.T. Perry, and love how happy Jameis Winston and the teammates are.



: Stephen Lew pic.twitter.com/3OGIu1rpqN — John Hendrix (@JohnJHendrix) August 13, 2023

It feels so good to have Saints football back! — Tina Howell (@TheNolaGirl) August 13, 2023

Alvin Kamara and Michael Thomas look like they are going to dominate like it’s 2019 all over again. — Adam Hutchison (@TheRealAdam_H) August 13, 2023

I can't remember exactly what the NFL rule is, but I'm pretty sure the Saints are now the current champions since they beat the Chiefs in their first title defense. — Mike Triplett (@MikeTriplett) August 13, 2023

Jake Haener gotta start the post game press conference by saying pic.twitter.com/f3vimdLv65 — B (@BryanTNR) August 13, 2023

SUPER BOWL BOUND — Ryan (@datboywolf) August 13, 2023

Jake Haener and AT Perry in the second half pic.twitter.com/LdHuoEcIQ1 — Trace (@yfntrace) August 13, 2023

The Saints were able to start the preseason 1-0 against the defending Super Bowl champions. Next up for New Orleans? A date with the Los Angeles Chargers next week in California. Be sure to check back with us next week for more post-game Saints social media reactions!

