The good, the bad, and the ugly from the Saints win over the Chiefs

The Good: Derek Carr and Jameis Winston

The New Orleans Saints top two quarterbacks combined to complete 17 of 21 passes for 162 yards and 2 TDs with no INTs. Carr’s first appearance in a Saints uniform went well, as he led a 12 play 80-yard opening drive that led to a touchdown. Winston got the rest of the first half and led two more scoring drives that resulted in a 17-7 halftime lead for New Orleans. Despite it being the preseason, it is still encouraging to see such a performance out of the top two quarterbacks in the roster.

The Bad: Rushing Offense

The Saints have one of the best running back rooms in the NFL. Headlined by Alvin Kamara, Jamaal Williams and featuring 3rd round pick Kendre Miller. Sunday, however, was not the best statistical performance. The Saints rushed for 93 yards on 28 carries as a team, an average of 3.3 yards per carry. Certainly not the worst performance but it was much weaker than the passing offence against the Chiefs. Rookie Kendre Miller did suffer an injury, but hopefully it will not cost him any time during the regular season.

The Ugly: Second Team Defense

The Saints jumped out to a 10-point lead at halftime, but halfway through the fourth quarter they would find themselves down 24-17, giving up 17 straight points to the Chiefs in around 15 minutes of game time. The backup defense surrendered three straight scoring drives to the Chiefs, but ultimately put the Saints in a position to win the game with an interception by defensive end Kyle Phillips on a screen pass. This pick set up a game winning field goal, so despite an ugly start to the second half, the backup defense deserves some credit for the Saints eventual win.

BIG BOY INT!!



Kyle Phillips picks it off



: FOX pic.twitter.com/kGwgJU8eUo — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 13, 2023

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, follow us on Instagram at @SaintsCSC, and make sure you’re subscribed to our new YouTube channel. As always, you can follow me on Twitter at @HaydenReel.