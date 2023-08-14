Overreactions from the Saints’ victory over the Chiefs

There was a lot to like about the New Orleans Saints picking up a 26-24 win over the Kansas City Chiefs inside the Caesars Superdome in the first preseason game of the year.

There was also room for improvement from the Black and Gold.

Here are three big overreactions from both me and the Who Dat Nation:

The Saints are going to win the Super Bowl.

Let’s slow down.

This was the first action of the season for either team, so it’s very hard to dictate whether or not what you saw today will be the full season. Also, this is a Saints team that didn’t even make the playoffs last year and we’re talking about a Super Bowl? Maybe the goal for 2023 should be a division title and a playoff spot before we’re talking about the Lombardi.

Mickey Loomis is the worst GM in the league.

This is obviously off the field, but I heard a fan say this inside the Superdome on Sunday.

Look, I don’t agree with some of the decisions that Mickey makes or the way he goes about running the team sometimes, but the New Orleans Saints have been the best version of themselves under Loomis. He’s brought in high-profile free agents, made strong drafting decisions along with his scouting department, and always finds a way to put New Orleans under the salary cap (still trying to wrap my head around that one). Loomis is so incredibly far from being the worst GM in the league.

Will Lutz might be out of a job.

It may be a little too early to have that conversation as well.

Lutz had a strong first game, knocking in his only field goal (a little too close for comfort) and hitting both extra points he had. But the story of the game from a special teams perspective was the undrafted kicker out of Notre Dame and Arkansas St, Blake Grupe. Grupe handled all of the kickoffs in Sunday’s game and was able to hit the game-winning field goal as time expired. We all know about the struggles that Lutz had a year ago, so it’s definitely something to monitor when thinking about who is handling placekicking duties in the future.

