Fleur-de-Links, August 14: Saints win first preseason game of 2023

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links.

By mattmiguez
/ new

Kansas City Chiefs v New Orleans Saints Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

What stood out from the Saints win-New Orleans Saints

Following the 26-24 win, here’s a look at a few things that were apparent from Sunday’s game.

Kendre Miller suffers knee injury-Canal St Chronicles

The third-round pick from TCU, who was going to be the backup running back in Kamara’s absence, left the game with a knee sprain.

Derek Carr looked good in Saints debut-Yahoo Sports

The Saints’ signal-caller went 6-8 for 70 yards and a touchdown in his first action playing for the Black and Gold.

Saints get a win over Kansas City in dramatic fashion-PFF

Here’s a breakdown of the preseason opener from the Caesars Superdome between the New Orleans Saints and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Open Thread-Saints vs Chiefs-Canal St Chronicles

This open conversation that took place during the game with the Chiefs was a lot of fun and sparked some debates.

