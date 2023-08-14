Fleur-de-Links, August 14: Saints win first preseason game of 2023

Following the 26-24 win, here’s a look at a few things that were apparent from Sunday’s game.

The third-round pick from TCU, who was going to be the backup running back in Kamara’s absence, left the game with a knee sprain.

The Saints’ signal-caller went 6-8 for 70 yards and a touchdown in his first action playing for the Black and Gold.

Here’s a breakdown of the preseason opener from the Caesars Superdome between the New Orleans Saints and the Kansas City Chiefs.

This open conversation that took place during the game with the Chiefs was a lot of fun and sparked some debates.

SAINTS WIN!!!



Blake Grupe kicks a 31-yd FG to give the #Saints a 26-24 win vs the Chiefs pic.twitter.com/D4wmjQC8ix — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 13, 2023

Derek Carr's first TD pass as a Saint #Saints : FOX / NFL+ pic.twitter.com/7x7XPQfSnm — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 13, 2023

