Fleur-de-Links, August 14: Saints win first preseason game of 2023

What stood out from the Saints win-New Orleans Saints
Following the 26-24 win, here’s a look at a few things that were apparent from Sunday’s game.
Kendre Miller suffers knee injury-Canal St Chronicles
The third-round pick from TCU, who was going to be the backup running back in Kamara’s absence, left the game with a knee sprain.
Derek Carr looked good in Saints debut-Yahoo Sports
The Saints’ signal-caller went 6-8 for 70 yards and a touchdown in his first action playing for the Black and Gold.
Saints get a win over Kansas City in dramatic fashion-PFF
Here’s a breakdown of the preseason opener from the Caesars Superdome between the New Orleans Saints and the Kansas City Chiefs.
Open Thread-Saints vs Chiefs-Canal St Chronicles
This open conversation that took place during the game with the Chiefs was a lot of fun and sparked some debates.
Preseason starting with a W!#Saints | @FastTwitchDrink pic.twitter.com/E1UBpzOn0t— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 13, 2023
SAINTS WIN!!!— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 13, 2023
Blake Grupe kicks a 31-yd FG to give the #Saints a 26-24 win vs the Chiefs pic.twitter.com/D4wmjQC8ix
Derek Carr's first TD pass as a Saint #Saints : FOX / NFL+ pic.twitter.com/7x7XPQfSnm— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 13, 2023
