Saints to work out RB Darrell Williams today

The New Orleans Saints are continuing their search for running back depth this morning as they will be bringing in Louisiana native Darrel Williams for a workout today.

Source: Former #Chiefs RB Darrel Williams is working out for the #Saints today.



Williams has 15 total TDs and has proven to be a terrific pass-catching back throughout his career. pic.twitter.com/1YChYPs0U4 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 14, 2023

Williams spent four years in Kansas City prior to signing with the Arizona Cardinals last season. The sixth year back had his best season in 2021 where he amassed over 1000 yards from scrimmage and 8 touchdowns. Williams displays great pass catching ability in addition to running the football making him a viable option in this Saints offense.

With the injury news of Kendre Miller, the Saints hunt for a back has become crucial. The team will need to find an answer rather quickly to ensure reliable rotation with Jamaal Williams for week one. We’ll likely know today whether or not Williams signs but a good sign that the team isn’t waiting to make some moves.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel