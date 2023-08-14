Saints kicker Blake Grupe gets questioned by Caesars Superdome security

New Orleans Saints rookie kicker Blake Grupe may have kicked the game-winning field goal yesterday against the Kansas City Chiefs but that did not stop security at the Caesars Superdome from questioning him not once but twice yesterday. Grupe was first stopped by security for not having credentials when he tried to take the field for pregame warmups. Then he was stopped after the game, being mistaken for a fan who was trying to walk out of the player exit.

Grupe posted about the comical incident on his Twitter account after the game.

Step 1: get questioned walking onto the field pregame for not having credentials



Step 2: hit a game winner



Step 3: get stopped by security thinking I was a fan when trying to walk out the player exit



Stay humble. Thankful. Great team win! @Saints #WHODAT — Blake Grupe (@blakegrupe) August 13, 2023

The 24-year-old, who is 5’7” and 156 lbs, kicked a 31-yard field goal that put the Saints up 26-24 to defeat the defending Super Bowl champions.

What a hilarious end to a great day for the rookie kicker and kudos to Superdome security for just doing their job. I think after yesterday’s performance it is safe to say that everyone will know who Grupe is now.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel