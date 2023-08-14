 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Saints kicker Blake Grupe gets questioned by Caesars Superdome security

The rookie may have kicked the game-winning field goal but that didn't stop him from being mistaken for fan.

By Tina Howell
Kansas City Chiefs v New Orleans Saints Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints rookie kicker Blake Grupe may have kicked the game-winning field goal yesterday against the Kansas City Chiefs but that did not stop security at the Caesars Superdome from questioning him not once but twice yesterday. Grupe was first stopped by security for not having credentials when he tried to take the field for pregame warmups. Then he was stopped after the game, being mistaken for a fan who was trying to walk out of the player exit.

Grupe posted about the comical incident on his Twitter account after the game.

The 24-year-old, who is 5’7” and 156 lbs, kicked a 31-yard field goal that put the Saints up 26-24 to defeat the defending Super Bowl champions.

What a hilarious end to a great day for the rookie kicker and kudos to Superdome security for just doing their job. I think after yesterday’s performance it is safe to say that everyone will know who Grupe is now.

