Preseason Week 2: State of the NFC South

The offseason is officially over, as we finally got to see some football. The New Orleans Saints were one of the two teams in the NFC South to get a win in their preseason opener.

State of the New Orleans Saints after beating the Kansas City Chiefs 26-24:

The New Orleans Saints looked terrific in their first preseason game. The team marched down the field and scored a touchdown on their first drive. Derek Carr looked phenomenal and had a real connection with Juwan Johnson. After that, the team pulled most of the starters on offense. This led to Saints fans being introduced to A.T. Perry. The rookie had a day hauling in five catches for 64 yards and a TD.

Overall, there was a lot to like for New Orleans. The Saints gave their fans a reason to be excited. This team played with swagger and intensity like they did in 2018. Hopefully, this is just the start for the black and gold.

State of the Atlanta Falcons after beating the Miami Dolphins 19-3:

The Atlanta Falcons defense was the star of the day. The team’s defense came away with three interceptions. Both teams didn’t play most of their starters.

For the Falcons, it looks like their team has a lot of defensive depth. It’ll be interesting to see if the team lets first-round pick Bijan Robinson play next week. Overall, not much of an update on the Falcons.

State of the Carolina Panthers after losing to the New York Jets 27-0:

The Carolina Panthers were the only team not to score this week. This shouldn’t worry their fanbase too much, as it was mainly the backups playing. Panther fans got to see their QB of the future Bryce Young for a bit.

There weren’t many bright spots for the Panthers, but they’ll look to turn it around next week.

State of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers 27-17:

The Buccaneers took a loss to the Steelers but may have settled their QB battle. Baker Mayfield looked good, completing eight of his nine passes. This included a TD pass to former Nebraska and LSU WR Trey Palmer.

Former University of Florida QB Kyle Trask did have more passing yards than Mayfield but threw a pick in the process.

