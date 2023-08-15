Saints sign former LSU standout, Darrel Williams

As you know, the Saints were still in search for more running back depth as they set their eyes on veteran RB, Darrel Williams. After working out with the New Orleans Saints today, the two parties reached an agreement per Nick Underhill.

Saints signed Darrel Williams, per source — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) August 14, 2023

With Williams coming on board, this signing adds more stable depth to the running back rotation. This addition helps somewhat cover the handful of offseason injuries the Saints accrued. Benjamin went down with an Achillies injury, that ended his season and Merrit nursing a hamstring injury. The insult to injury was when rookie Kendre Miller went down with a sprained knee in the preseason opener against the Chiefs.

Williams, the standout back who spent four years with the Tigers, now joins a growing roster of Louisiana natives and LSU alumni such as S Tyrann Mathieu, TE Foster Moreau, DT Malcolm Roach, WR Jontre Kirklin and RB Kirk Merritt.

Williams does have the credentials to make the cut. The 28-year-old is listed at 5-foot-11 and 219 pounds and brings versatility, with real production as a receiver. He didn’t have a big role with the Arizona Cardinals last season (just 25 touches for 111 scrimmage yards) but he was much more productive in a better offense with the Kansas City Chiefs.

He racked up 1,014 rushing yards and 771 receiving yards in four years in Kansas City. He scored 15 combined touchdowns as a runner and receiver. In 2021, he elevated with 558 rushing yards (plus 6 touchdown runs) and 452 receiving yards (with a pair of scoring catches).

At the height of the RB rotation, is a healthy Alvin Kamara and Jamaal Williams but with Kamara being out the first 3 games of the season, the Saints needed to add some help for Jamaal Williams. The Williams/Williams rotation will bring some excitement to the backfield for sure.

