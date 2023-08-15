Important quotes after the Saints win vs. the Chiefs

The New Orleans Saints kicked off the 2023 preseason by defeating the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday afternoon in Caesars Superdome. Let’s take a look some of the important quotes from the game.

"Good to get a win. I thought our first units, both offensively and defensively, really came out strong,"



- Dennis Allen on the #Saints win vs the Chiefs pic.twitter.com/PsuG2Ccr7c — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 13, 2023

Dennis Allen says Derek Carr was “in control” and poised in his first appearance as a Saint — Brooke Kirchhofer (@brookechesney) August 13, 2023

"I could get used to this place. It was a lot of fun" -- Derek Carr on playing in the Dome — Katherine Terrell (@Kat_Terrell) August 13, 2023

"I love being on this side of things in the Dome," - Derek Carr on his first game with the #Saints pic.twitter.com/uVB6l2A7jE — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 13, 2023

I asked Dennis Allen about the 3 sacks on Jameis, specifically how much of that is on the o-line and how much on Jameis? His reply is in comment… — Rod Walker (@RodWalkerNola) August 14, 2023

“I’m going to reserve judgement until I see exactly what happened on the tape. Generally when things like that happen, there’s a little big of blame to go around.” — Rod Walker (@RodWalkerNola) August 14, 2023

Next up for the Saints is a matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on Sunday night.

