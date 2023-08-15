Fleur-de-Links, August 15: Saints sign Darrel Williams

Saints sign Darrel Williams-NBC Sports
The former LSU and John Ehret standout will be the next in a long list of Louisiana-born players on the New Orleans Saints roster in 2023.
Good, bad, and Ugly from Saints' win over Chiefs-Canal St Chronicles
Take a look at what went down in the game Sunday and what it means going forward.
Overreactions from Saints vs Chiefs-Canal St Chronicles
“Saints are going to win the Super Bowl” might be the one phrase heard the most around Louisiana on Sunday.
Kendre Miller leaves game with injury-Saints Wire
The third-round pick is believed to have avoided major injury and should be ready for the regular season, according to the latest reports.
Blake Grupe questioned by Superdome security-Canal St Chronicles
The rookie may not have been too familiar with the stadium workers just yet, and they wanted to make sure he was where he was supposed to be.
.@saints offense looked crisp ; with excellent execution behind a veteran and well coached OL. #whodat #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/BkiiYbuiw8— Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) August 14, 2023
Welcome Home @darrelwilliams_— Boot Krewe Media (@BootKreweMedia) August 14, 2023
John Ehret Patriot
LSU Tiger
New Orleans Saint ⚜️ pic.twitter.com/7NHrApu6J1
Update: #Saints rookie Kicker Blake Grupe, who's listed at 5'7, 156 pounds, was stopped multiple times by security questioning if he was a player and not a fan.https://t.co/yIgqJag5OR— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 14, 2023
Security even stopped him after he kicked the game-winner to beat the #Chiefs on Week 1 of… pic.twitter.com/iyVhPxu8tr
