Fleur-de-Links, August 15: Saints sign Darrel Williams

The former LSU and John Ehret standout will be the next in a long list of Louisiana-born players on the New Orleans Saints roster in 2023.

Take a look at what went down in the game Sunday and what it means going forward.

“Saints are going to win the Super Bowl” might be the one phrase heard the most around Louisiana on Sunday.

The third-round pick is believed to have avoided major injury and should be ready for the regular season, according to the latest reports.

The rookie may not have been too familiar with the stadium workers just yet, and they wanted to make sure he was where he was supposed to be.

.@saints offense looked crisp ; with excellent execution behind a veteran and well coached OL. #whodat #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/BkiiYbuiw8 — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) August 14, 2023

Welcome Home @darrelwilliams_



John Ehret Patriot

LSU Tiger

New Orleans Saint ⚜️ pic.twitter.com/7NHrApu6J1 — Boot Krewe Media (@BootKreweMedia) August 14, 2023