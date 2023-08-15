 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, August 15: Saints sign Darrel Williams

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links.

Saints sign Darrel Williams-NBC Sports

The former LSU and John Ehret standout will be the next in a long list of Louisiana-born players on the New Orleans Saints roster in 2023.

Good, bad, and Ugly from Saints' win over Chiefs-Canal St Chronicles

Take a look at what went down in the game Sunday and what it means going forward.

Overreactions from Saints vs Chiefs-Canal St Chronicles

“Saints are going to win the Super Bowl” might be the one phrase heard the most around Louisiana on Sunday.

Kendre Miller leaves game with injury-Saints Wire

The third-round pick is believed to have avoided major injury and should be ready for the regular season, according to the latest reports.

Blake Grupe questioned by Superdome security-Canal St Chronicles

The rookie may not have been too familiar with the stadium workers just yet, and they wanted to make sure he was where he was supposed to be.

