Saints release WR James Washington

The veteran receiver just signed with New Orleans in May.

By Tina Howell
NFL: New Orleans Saints Training Camp Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Saints have released veteran WR James Washington on Tuesday, per Field Yates with ESPN.

Washington played 26 snaps in the Saints’ first preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, where he was targeted 2 times but failed to make a catch.

Before signing a one-year deal with the Saints back in May, he was previously with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants.

