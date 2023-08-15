Saints release WR James Washington

The New Orleans Saints have released veteran WR James Washington on Tuesday, per Field Yates with ESPN.

The Saints have released veteran WR James Washington. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 15, 2023

Washington played 26 snaps in the Saints’ first preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, where he was targeted 2 times but failed to make a catch.

Before signing a one-year deal with the Saints back in May, he was previously with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel