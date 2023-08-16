If the Saints win/lose against Chargers

First and foremost, the preseason has no bearing on regular season rankings. However, these games have a significant impact on who makes the 52-man roster come week one. On Sunday, the New Orleans Saints will be in California to take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the preseason. Let’s dive into the possibilities of what could come out of this game.

If the Saints win:

Derek Carr went on an impressive drive last week against the Chiefs. Throwing for 6/8 and 70 yards with a touchdown to add on top of that, Carr more than showed that he was a ready. Expect to see another drive from Carr to start this game off, hopefully with similar results.

Two good drives from Jameis Winston and an excellent two-minute drill from Jake Haener really had the Saints in business. If history can repeat itself Sunday, the Saints will be able to continue to build confidence as they inch closer to a Week 1 battle against the Tennessee Titans.

If the Saints lose:

Assuming that QB Jake Haener gets more playing time in this game than he did in the previous, a loss here wouldn’t look too good on his resume depending on both the reasoning and the score margin. If Haener plays exceptionally well and things outside of New Orleans’ control factor into the loss, then he won’t have too much to worry about. However, if interceptions and poor reads on his part become a problem, the coaching staff will have a few things to evaluate in terms of his usage if the injury bug plagues this team at all during the regular season.

The same can be said for both Carr and Winston, if things don’t go well on their part as well. Everybody who is a tenant inside that QB room will need to give their best for however long they are in the game come Sunday.

The Saints take on the Chargers on Sunday night in Week 2 of the preseason! Be sure to check back next week for all of your post-game reviews, updates, and analysis!

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel.