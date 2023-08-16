Saints Reacts Survey: Preseason Week 1

Week 1 of the preseason for the New Orleans Saints was an exciting one. We finally got to see QB Derek Carr in action, who threw a touchdown pass to WR Keith Kirkwood in the opening series of the game. While Carr only had brief playing time in the 1st quarter, he went 6 of 8 for 70 yards and one TD.

3 quarters later, rookie kicker Blake Grupe would kick a 31-yard field goal as time expired to give the Saints a 26-24 victory over the Chiefs.

Carr said of his 1st game in New Orleans, “It may look weird, but it felt right. I just feel refreshed. I feel rejuvenated. And to put that uniform on and come out and be a Saint, it felt really good.”

So, how do you feel after the Saints preseason win over the Kansas City Chiefs? Are you confident the Saints are headed in the right direction? SB Nation Reacts wants to know!

Vote in this week’s poll and the results will be published later this week.

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/RRNTM7/">Please take our survey</a>

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in New Orleans Saints fans and fans across the country.

Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and subscribe to our YouTube channel