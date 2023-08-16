New Orleans Saints Injury Update

The New Orleans Saints are heading west to take on the Los Angeles Chargers this week as the NFL preseason continues and the Saints are getting some key players back. However, they are equally playing with some guys that are injured at key positions. Let’s start with a guy who got banged up in the win last week over Kansas City. Running back Kendre Miller will make the trip to Los Angeles and could potentially play after suffering a knee sprain in last week's contest. This is incredibly positive considering many thought the rookie would miss the rest of the preseason, especially with Darrel Williams now in the fold at the running back position. I’d assume the Saints want to take it slow and play it as safely as possible.

Kendre Miller will be traveling to LA this week for joint practices. He’ll do his rehab there, and “there’s a chance” he’s available for Sunday. All in all a positive update/outlook for the rookie who is dealing with a knee injury. #Saints — Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) August 15, 2023

Both Cesar Ruiz and Taysom Hill left practice early on Tuesday with different injuries. Ruiz was dealing with a banged-up shoulder and Hill left with an oblique strain. Both are considered not to be serious, according to head coach Dennis Allen. Michael Thomas and Cameron Jordan also didn’t practice Tuesday and were given a veteran's rest day and will be a full-go in Los Angeles this week.

#Saints HC Dennis Allen says that Michael Thomas and another couple of players (I assume Cam Jordan for instance) were given vet rest days today after their first game action in a while. Expects them to be full-go in Los Angeles. — Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) August 15, 2023

The biggest piece of injury news this week has to be the return of linebacker Demario Davis. Davis was seen stretching and working on the side as the rest of the team continued with practice. Davis injured his calf earlier this month and has been sitting out since. Getting Davis back will only help the Saints has they continue to trend toward the right direction and adding an all-pro caliber player like Davis back into the fold will make things even better as week 1 inches closer and closer.

