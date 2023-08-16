 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, August 16: Demario Davis returns

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links.

Seattle Seahawks v New Orleans Saints Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Demario Davis returns to practice-CBS Sports

The star linebacker missed the preseason opener with an injury, but returned to practice Tuesday in a limited capacity.

Saints release James Washington-Canal St Chronicles

The former Steelers star was brought in for camp depth, but the New Orleans Saints decided to go with Darrel Williams and roster spots are limited.

State of the NFC South-Canal St Chronicles

After one week of the preseason, we take a look at where the Atlanta Falcons, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Carolina Panthers all stand.

Numbers to Know: Saints vs Chargers-Canal St Chronicles

As the Saints travel to take on the Los Angeles Chargers, here are some numbers and storylines to keep an eye on.

Training Camp takeaways: Day 15-Saints News Network

Derek Carr, Jameis Winston, and more had a very strong day at camp on Tuesday as well as some clarity on the injury report.

