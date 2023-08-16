Fleur-de-Links, August 16: Demario Davis returns

Demario Davis returns to practice-CBS Sports
The star linebacker missed the preseason opener with an injury, but returned to practice Tuesday in a limited capacity.
Saints release James Washington-Canal St Chronicles
The former Steelers star was brought in for camp depth, but the New Orleans Saints decided to go with Darrel Williams and roster spots are limited.
State of the NFC South-Canal St Chronicles
After one week of the preseason, we take a look at where the Atlanta Falcons, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Carolina Panthers all stand.
Numbers to Know: Saints vs Chargers-Canal St Chronicles
As the Saints travel to take on the Los Angeles Chargers, here are some numbers and storylines to keep an eye on.
Training Camp takeaways: Day 15-Saints News Network
Derek Carr, Jameis Winston, and more had a very strong day at camp on Tuesday as well as some clarity on the injury report.
#Saints unofficial depth chart ahead of their matchup this weekend with the Los Angeles Chargers: pic.twitter.com/fnCM94S6Zo— Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) August 16, 2023
Darrel Williams at his first #Saints practice ⚜️ pic.twitter.com/5APxUeCjWx— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 15, 2023
If you're a Saints fan you gotta be pumped about what you saw from Derek Carr#PMSLive #Saints pic.twitter.com/5AFTFEo5kd— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 14, 2023
