Fleur-de-Links, August 16: Demario Davis returns

The star linebacker missed the preseason opener with an injury, but returned to practice Tuesday in a limited capacity.

The former Steelers star was brought in for camp depth, but the New Orleans Saints decided to go with Darrel Williams and roster spots are limited.

After one week of the preseason, we take a look at where the Atlanta Falcons, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Carolina Panthers all stand.

As the Saints travel to take on the Los Angeles Chargers, here are some numbers and storylines to keep an eye on.

Derek Carr, Jameis Winston, and more had a very strong day at camp on Tuesday as well as some clarity on the injury report.

#Saints unofficial depth chart ahead of their matchup this weekend with the Los Angeles Chargers: pic.twitter.com/fnCM94S6Zo — Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) August 16, 2023

Darrel Williams at his first #Saints practice ⚜️ pic.twitter.com/5APxUeCjWx — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 15, 2023