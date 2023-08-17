Canal Street Chronicles: Saints vs. Chargers Bold Predictions

Saints football is officially back, and Week 1 of the preseason came to a thrilling end on the foot of rookie kicker Blake Grupe with the game winning field goal to give the Saints a win over the Kansas City Chiefs 26-24.

Let’s take a look at some of the Canal Street Chronicles staff’s predictions for this week’s matchup between the New Orleans Saints and the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at SoFi Stadium in California.

TINA:

RB Jamaal Williams gets his 1st TD as a Saint, and we see the first of his many touchdown dances.

WR A.T. Perry continues to stand out and scores another TD

Saints win to go 2-0 in the preseason

LUKE H:

Jake Haener bounces back with a three-touchdown performance.

A.T. Perry continues to shine, catching 7+ passes for 100+ yards.

Jimmy Graham finds the endzone for the first time since returning to New Orleans.

CARSON:

Bryan Bresee records three tackles for loss (including a sack)

Chargers RB Elijah Dotson records two rushing touchdowns

Jamaal Williams records his first touchdown as a Saint on the opening drive

KYLE:

A.T. Perry leads the team in receiving yards again.

The defense forces 3+ turnovers

Jameis Winston completes 70% of passes for two touchdowns

MATT:

Derek Carr plays entire 1st quarter

A.T. Perry catches a TD again

Cam Jordan records a sack

HAYDEN:

Jake Haener throws 2 touchdowns and 0 INTs

The defense gets 3 INTs

Jonny:

A.T. Perry keeps rolling and leads the team in receptions again

Jake Haener continues to struggle throwing multiple picks

Ellis Merriweather leads the team in rushing yards

