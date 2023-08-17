Fleur-de-Links, August 17: Saints travel to LA for joint practices

Our Offense vs Their Defense-Canal St Chronicles
Luke Hubbard takes a look at the matchup the New Orleans Saints face on Sunday in Sofi Stadium.
One thing to watch-Saints News Network
Bob Rose lays out one thing to keep an eye on for both the Saints and the Los Angeles Chargers.
Top 10 Saints games: #3-Canal St Chronicles
We take a look back at the night pigs flew as the Saints took down the Minnesota Vikings to advance to Super Bowl XLIV.
If the Saints win/lose-Canal St Chronicles
When it comes to the preseason, you have to look at the game from both sides of the coin. We do that work for you here at CSC.
Majority of this contingent will be descending on the LA area today, very much looking forward to the #Saints joint practices with the Chargers and the weather. Not sure which ranks higher.— Erin Summers (@ErinESummers) August 16, 2023
But hey, we made it pic.twitter.com/BVMk2X8cnV
5 things to know about newly signed RB Darrel Williams⚜️— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 16, 2023
➡️ https://t.co/dKIxvY99DC#Saints | @PaniniAmerica pic.twitter.com/KMkYxZYEsz
O-Line gives their Ice Cold Takes and who would play Cesar's family in a movie #Saints | @RousesMarkets pic.twitter.com/muSJQsIVEc— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 16, 2023
