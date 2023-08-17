Fleur-de-Links, August 17: Saints travel to LA for joint practices

Luke Hubbard takes a look at the matchup the New Orleans Saints face on Sunday in Sofi Stadium.

Bob Rose lays out one thing to keep an eye on for both the Saints and the Los Angeles Chargers.

We take a look back at the night pigs flew as the Saints took down the Minnesota Vikings to advance to Super Bowl XLIV.

When it comes to the preseason, you have to look at the game from both sides of the coin. We do that work for you here at CSC.

Majority of this contingent will be descending on the LA area today, very much looking forward to the #Saints joint practices with the Chargers and the weather. Not sure which ranks higher.



But hey, we made it pic.twitter.com/BVMk2X8cnV — Erin Summers (@ErinESummers) August 16, 2023