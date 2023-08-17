Olave, Thomas dominate Chargers secondary in joint practice

To the surprise of very few, the receiving duo of Michael Thomas and Chris Olave is a lethally dangerous combination.

NFL joint practices are a great way to see how players match up with unfamiliar foes. The New Orleans Saints have flown out to visit the Los Angeles Chargers for several joint practices leading up to their second preseason bout this Sunday.

An early headline from the joint practice has surrounded two Saints receivers: Chris Olave and Michael Thomas. According to reports from the sidelines, both have been torching the Los Angeles secondary.

Chris Olave looks like a damn superstar — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) August 17, 2023

According to NewOrleans.Football reporter Nick Underhill, Olave “won all of his reps in 1-on-1s.” The only incompletion, according to Underhill, was a defensive pass interference. According to WWL’s Jeff Nowak, Olave was going head-to-head with Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr., a solid defender for LA.

Chris Olave just torched 1s. Caught every ball (other than a PI). Matched up with Asante Samuel Jr. He’s just rolling right now. #Saints — Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) August 17, 2023

Veteran Michael Thomas also had a great day against Los Angeles, according to multiple reporters on the scene.

Mike Thomas eating in 1-on-1s against Derwin James — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) August 17, 2023

Thomas was going up against veteran Charger safety Derwin James. According to Underhill, Thomas had his way with the three-time Pro Bowler.

Michael Thomas vs Derwin James pic.twitter.com/CKrXynbTG7 — NOF (@nofnetwork) August 17, 2023

Although practices won’t go on the record books, seeing the receiving duo of Thomas and Olave win battles against experienced defensive backs is fantastic. Today’s practice, combined with the confidence and poise displayed by Derek Carr thus far, is excellent news heading into a season with so much on the line for the franchise.

