New Orleans Saints: Social media reactions

Let’s dive right into what happened this week in New Orleans Saints news and some of the reactions.
Darrel Williams Signing:
Saints signed Darrel Williams, per source— Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) August 14, 2023
A look at Saints new RB Darrel Williams pic.twitter.com/aPXxN9RmHY— NOF (@nofnetwork) August 15, 2023
Saints are doing their greatest hits (all former LSU players must come play for NOLA).— Avik Khan (@BDChiefsFan) August 14, 2023
4 Tigers on Saints roster. Wild times.— S. Victor Aaron (@SVictorAaron) August 14, 2023
Michael Thomas and Chris Olave showing out at joint practice:
Video: #Saints WR Chris Olave beats #Chargers CB Asante Samuel for a deep TD— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 17, 2023
( @nofnetwork)pic.twitter.com/mH7JBFCCxQ
Chris Olave won all his reps in 1-on-1s. Drew a PI on the only incompletion— Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) August 17, 2023
Michael Thomas vs JC Jackson pic.twitter.com/wDR5WGemvC— NOF (@nofnetwork) August 17, 2023
Michael Thomas vs Derwin James pic.twitter.com/CKrXynbTG7— NOF (@nofnetwork) August 17, 2023
More former Saints heading to Denver:
The Broncos have signed former Saints RB Dwayne Washington.— Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 16, 2023
Former #Saints on Sean Payton's Denver Broncos roster— Rod Walker (@RodWalkerNola) August 17, 2023
FB Michael Burton
WR Marquez Callaway
WR Lil' Jordan Humphrey
DL Jordan Jackson
RB Tony Jones
K Brett Maher
TE Adam Trautman
RB Dwayne Washington
With Dwayne Washington signing with the Broncos, these are the last remaining 2023 Saints free agents still looking for their next team:— John Sigler (@john_siglerr) August 17, 2023
WR Jarvis Landry
DB P.J. Williams
CB Chris Harris Jr.
LB Chase Hansen
RB David Johnson
S Daniel Sorensen
That is all for this week, but we will be back next Friday with your reactions to the latest Saints news and information.
Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel.
Loading comments...