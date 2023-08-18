New Orleans Saints: Social media reactions

Let’s dive right into what happened this week in New Orleans Saints news and some of the reactions.

Darrel Williams Signing:

Saints signed Darrel Williams, per source — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) August 14, 2023

A look at Saints new RB Darrel Williams pic.twitter.com/aPXxN9RmHY — NOF (@nofnetwork) August 15, 2023

Saints are doing their greatest hits (all former LSU players must come play for NOLA). — Avik Khan (@BDChiefsFan) August 14, 2023

4 Tigers on Saints roster. Wild times. — S. Victor Aaron (@SVictorAaron) August 14, 2023

Michael Thomas and Chris Olave showing out at joint practice:

Chris Olave won all his reps in 1-on-1s. Drew a PI on the only incompletion — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) August 17, 2023

Michael Thomas vs JC Jackson pic.twitter.com/wDR5WGemvC — NOF (@nofnetwork) August 17, 2023

Michael Thomas vs Derwin James pic.twitter.com/CKrXynbTG7 — NOF (@nofnetwork) August 17, 2023

More former Saints heading to Denver:

The Broncos have signed former Saints RB Dwayne Washington. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 16, 2023

Former #Saints on Sean Payton's Denver Broncos roster



FB Michael Burton

WR Marquez Callaway

WR Lil' Jordan Humphrey

DL Jordan Jackson

RB Tony Jones

K Brett Maher

TE Adam Trautman

RB Dwayne Washington — Rod Walker (@RodWalkerNola) August 17, 2023

With Dwayne Washington signing with the Broncos, these are the last remaining 2023 Saints free agents still looking for their next team:



WR Jarvis Landry

DB P.J. Williams

CB Chris Harris Jr.

LB Chase Hansen

RB David Johnson

S Daniel Sorensen — John Sigler (@john_siglerr) August 17, 2023

That is all for this week, but we will be back next Friday with your reactions to the latest Saints news and information.

