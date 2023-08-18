Preseason Week 2: Saints rookie report

The New Orleans Saints will play the Los Angeles Chargers in their second preseason game. The team’s rookies flashed a lot of promise in their opening game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Today we’ll talk about what we see from some of the rookies last week and what we may see from them this week.

A.T. Perry

We talked about the Wake Forrest product last year, but it wouldn’t be a rookie report without talking about Perry after the game he had. Perry looked like prime Michael Thomas in his limited playtime. He was getting open with ease and was a reliable option throughout the game.

I expect Perry to do more of the same this week against the Chargers. The Saints have something special in Perry, and I expect the hype train to continue.

A.T. Perry vs Kansas City Chiefs.



All targets. pic.twitter.com/VUnn8IKfkn — Zareh Kantzabedian (@ZKantzFF) August 14, 2023

Anfrenee Orji

Some fans may not be familiar with Orji. He signed as a UDFA after playing four seasons at Vanderbilt University. Orji was the second-highest-graded defensive rookie by PFF. He earned a 92.6 grade for his performance this past Sunday.

The Saints linebacker depth isn’t the best, so Orji has a real chance to earn playing time. If the 22-year-old can keep it up, we could see him a lot this season.

Highest graded defensive rookies from Preseason Week 1



(Minimum 15 Snaps) pic.twitter.com/dQyhWJ4jRD — PFF College (@PFF_College) August 15, 2023

Shaquan Davis

Another UDFA that impressed me was Shaquan Davis. He didn’t get a ton of playing time, but he made good on the time he got. He recorded two catches for twenty yards. This might not look like much, but if you watch the play below, you’ll see a remarkable play. The South Carolina St. alum has a ridiculous catch radius.

Kendre Miller

Unfortunately, Saints rookie Kendre Miller got hurt versus the Chiefs. Miller was a third-round pick out of TCU. He has a mild sprain in his knee, per Nick Underhill.

