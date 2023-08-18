Fantasy Sit/Start: Preseason Week 2

The New Orleans Saints’ performance in the first game of the preseason against the Kansas City Chiefs has some of the Who Dat Nation amped up after the 26-24 victory last week. As the season fast approaches, let’s break down the Fantasy Sit/Start of some of the players for this week’s game against the Chargers.

Keep in mind, this could change depending on your draft selection of your roster. Again, this is solely an opinionated perspective and a preseason outlook, so let’s get to it.

Derek Carr: Start

Carr led a 12-play 80-yard touchdown drive on the first drive of last week’s game. He put up some impressive numbers in his first game to strike some confidence with the WhoDat Nation fans to have some good feelings toward the season.

Cam Jordan: Sit

Since Dennis Allen was handing out vet rest days, I don’t expect Jordan to make too many appearances to pad your fantasy points this week.

Caesar Ruiz/Andrus Peat: Sit

Both suffered injuries. Ruiz suffered a shoulder injury, while Peat is nursing a quad injury. These two major pieces to the Saints offensive front line are out. No points from these two if you have drafted either of these two on your team.

Darrel Williams: Start

Being that he was the Chiefs RB last season, last week’s game was probably a surreal moment for Williams. With being able to run a route and being a good pass catcher, getting him acclimated to the Saints offense is crucial for the next few preseason games.

Jamaal Williams: Sit

Hear me out. Benching him this week is not a bad thing. For the same reason I said to bench Kamara, The Saints need to save Williams’ legs for the start of the regular season. So, I don’t’ think he would get much field time against the Chargers.

Alvin Kamara: Sit

Again, Kamara should sit it out and save his legs for after his suspension. His first game back will be against the Buccaneers. That game on October 1st is a home game, so the energy he will receive from the Superdome will be outrageous.

Jameis Winston: Start & Sit

Let me explain. If you wasn’t able to draft Carr but picked Winston, then definitely start him. Winston completed 11 of 13 passes for 92 yards and a touchdown in Sunday’s 26-24 preseason win versus the Chiefs. Based on that performance, he would be a fit to start in your line-up.

Chris Olave/Michael Thomas: Sit

Despite this dynamic duo cooking the Chargers defense in joint practice. I would say bench both this week on the fantasy roster. Yes, they will get some snaps, but not many in my opinion. Plus, I have to get a little controversial and get the chatter going.

A.T. Perry: Start

Perry had six receptions for 70 yards and a touchdown catch from Jameis Winston against the Chiefs. This week’s game against the Chargers is another opportunity for Perry to showcase for a spot on the active roster.

Demario Davis: Sit

Davis was seen stretching and working on the side as the rest of the team continued with practice. Davis injured his calf earlier this month. Getting him back to full speed is the Saints’ main objective as the regular season gets closer.