Armchair Quarterback: Saints vs. Chiefs

The New Orleans Saints picked up a 26-24 win over the Kansas City Chiefs this past Sunday in the first preseason game of the 2023 NFL season.

Looking back on that game a couple of days after the fact, there are a few things I’d like to point out.

Derek Carr is that dude

Call it a small sample size. Say he didn’t do enough. Say whatever you want.

I disagree.

What I saw from Derek Carr in that one drive was a guy who was poised in the pocket, went through his progressions, made the right decisions, and pushed the ball down the field. He led his teammates, and you could tell they respect what he has to say in the huddle. As Saints fans, we were spoiled for 14 seasons with Drew Brees, so we know a great quarterback when we see one.

Alvin Kamara looks healthy

AK41 didn’t run the ball a whole lot on Sunday, but he had an extra layer of pop when he did. Now that Jamaal Williams is in New Orleans, I don’t want Dennis Allen running Kamara through the line more than five times a game. Get him out in space and let him use his world-class agility and elusiveness to beat everyone on the field. He’s too valuable to be bell-cowing at this stage in his career.

The 2023 Draft may be a hit

Again, it’s only one preseason game, but what you saw from Kendre Miller and AT Perry on the offensive side was important. They both showed that no stage is going to be too big for them and they will be able to step up and make plays when called upon.

There’s still three weeks until the season starts, but what you saw inside the Caesars Superdome has to be encouraging for the New Orleans Saints.

