Fleur-de-Links, August 18: Saints dominate joint practice with Chargers

Thomas and Olave owned the Chargers-Canal St Chronicles
It was a bad day to be a Los Angeles Chargers cornerback as one of the best receiving tandems in the league dominated in 1v1s.
Five Questions: Saints vs Chargers-Canal St Chronicles
Here are the five biggest questions going into Sunday’s battle at Sofi Stadium.
Bold Predictions: Saints vs Chargers-Canal St Chronicles
The CSC staff offers their biggest predictions for the second preseason game in 2023.
Hurricane Hilary may trap the Saints-Saints Wire
With the hurricane forecasted to hit Southern California early next week, the New Orleans Saints might have to hunker down in L.A.
Saints Injury Update: Thursday-Canal St Chronicles
Kendre Miller returned in pads at Thursday’s practice plus plenty of other key players returned.
Derek Carr on what he’s seen from Mike Thomas to this point in camp. If he’s not fully back yet, he wouldn’t know. #Saints pic.twitter.com/wGvVvP43hY— Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) August 17, 2023
#80 making plays #Saints | @TheJimmyGraham pic.twitter.com/4xrfdbLPW5— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 17, 2023
Video: #Saints WR Chris Olave beats #Chargers CB Asante Samuel for a deep TD— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 17, 2023
( @nofnetwork)pic.twitter.com/mH7JBFCCxQ
