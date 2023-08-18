 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, August 18: Saints dominate joint practice with Chargers

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links.

Los Angeles Chargers training camp Photo by Paul Bersebach/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images

Thomas and Olave owned the Chargers-Canal St Chronicles

It was a bad day to be a Los Angeles Chargers cornerback as one of the best receiving tandems in the league dominated in 1v1s.

Five Questions: Saints vs Chargers-Canal St Chronicles

Here are the five biggest questions going into Sunday’s battle at Sofi Stadium.

Bold Predictions: Saints vs Chargers-Canal St Chronicles

The CSC staff offers their biggest predictions for the second preseason game in 2023.

Hurricane Hilary may trap the Saints-Saints Wire

With the hurricane forecasted to hit Southern California early next week, the New Orleans Saints might have to hunker down in L.A.

Saints Injury Update: Thursday-Canal St Chronicles

Kendre Miller returned in pads at Thursday’s practice plus plenty of other key players returned.

