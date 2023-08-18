Saints Reacts Survey Results: Are you confident that the Saints are headed in the right direction?

Earlier this week, we asked Saints fans if they were confident that the New Orleans Saints are headed in the right direction? 95% said yes, they are feeling good about this year’s team. After all the changes and moves that New Orleans has made in the offseason, combined with last week’s win against the Kansas City Chiefs, the reigning Super Bowl Champions, it is hard not to be optimistic about this season. The Saints have put together a pretty impressive roster and we are all looking forward to seeing what the future holds for them,

