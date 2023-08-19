Key Matchups: Saints vs. Chargers

With the second preseason game between the Los Angeles Chargers and New Orleans Saints approaching 24 hours away, let’s take a look at the key matchups between these two teams.

Secondary vs. Receivers

When you look at this matchup, there’s plenty to talk about for both teams. The Chargers have Keenan Allen and Joshua Palmer, while the Saints have Michael Thomas, Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed and more.

The secondary groups might be even more talented.

With names like Marshon Lattimore, Alontae Taylor, Tyrann Mathieu, Asante Samuel, Derwin James, and JC Jackson, the big play ability in both defensive backfields is unmatched. I’m looking for this to be the biggest matchup of the night.

Hurricane Hilary vs. the game

With a category 4 storm barreling towards Southern California, one may believe that the game is in jeopardy. Sure, it’ll land as a tropical storm, but for an area that isn’t used to this type of natural disaster, even a tropical storm can be detrimental.

The NFL has already met with both teams and a contingency plan has been set, so we’ll have to wait and see what happens over the next 24 hours or so.

Derek Carr vs. Chargers defense

Although Carr probably won’t play more than a drive or two, I point this matchup out for several reasons. One of the biggest being Carr needs to show that he’s comfortable running the Saints offense and has a good relationship with coaching staff and players. Also, I think it would be a good opportunity to show where this offense is with just one more tune up before the start of the regular season.

