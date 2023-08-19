Saints TE Jimmy Graham arrested ahead of Sunday’s game

On Friday, Police responded to a call regarding a person acting erratically in Southern California. Once they arrived on the scene, police witnessed a person walking and wandering in traffic who was later identified as New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham. He was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance. Also adding to the arrest, Graham is also facing delaying and obstructing a police officer after he reportedly resisted the initial arrest.

This morning, the Saints released a statement explaining that the 36-year-old was “disoriented” due to a “medical episode.” After being taken into custody Graham was transported to a local hospital where Dr. John Amoss evaluated him and believes it was a seizure that caused the situation.

Graham was released this morning and is with the team. The Saints are currently in Southern California for joint practice with the Los Angeles Chargers ahead of Sunday’s preseason game.