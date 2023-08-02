Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu to hold fundraiser at Raising Cane’s in Metairie

On Thursday, August 3rd, New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu will be holding a fundraiser at Raising Cane’s in Metairie to benefit the Tyrann Mathieu Foundation. 15% of sales that day will go to his foundation, and you come out to meet Tyrann from 1 pm - 2 pm.

Metairie peps! Join us at @raisingcanes 5817 Airline Dr. on 8/3 for a fundraiser benefiting the @TM32_Foundation! Mention the fundraiser when you order & Cane's donates 15% of sales. Meet @Mathieu_Era from 1-2pm at the drive-thru! Enjoy tasty chicken & support our mission. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/gQ2j2ToDOs — Tyrann Mathieu Fdn (@TM32_Foundation) July 27, 2023

The mission of the Tyrann Mathieu Foundation is to impact the lives of financially disadvantaged children and youth through encouragement, opportunities and resources to achieve their dreams in his hometown of New Orleans.

To learn more about Tyrann’s foundation go to Tyrann Mathieu Foundation

