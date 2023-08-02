 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu to hold fundraiser at Raising Cane’s in Metairie

Meet Tyrann from 1 pm - 2 pm on Thursday, August 3rd.

By Tina Howell
NFL: New Orleans Saints Minicamp Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

On Thursday, August 3rd, New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu will be holding a fundraiser at Raising Cane’s in Metairie to benefit the Tyrann Mathieu Foundation. 15% of sales that day will go to his foundation, and you come out to meet Tyrann from 1 pm - 2 pm.

The mission of the Tyrann Mathieu Foundation is to impact the lives of financially disadvantaged children and youth through encouragement, opportunities and resources to achieve their dreams in his hometown of New Orleans.

To learn more about Tyrann’s foundation go to Tyrann Mathieu Foundation

