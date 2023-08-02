Top 5 Saints defensive rankings in Madden ‘24

With the 2023/2024 NFL season just a few weeks away, we all know stats play a key factor going into the new season. And the most import stats and rankings of them all... Madden. That’s right, there is nothing like seeing your team’s players with top rankings in Madden to manifest dominance against opponents online. So, let’s rundown the Top 5 New Orleans Saints defensive rankings in Madden ’24.

Tyann Mathieu (Madden Ranking: 91)

*Mathieu was originally selected by the Arizona Cardinals in the third round (69th overall) in the 2013 NFL Draft out of LSU and has played for the Cardinals (2013-17), Houston Texans (2018), Kansas City Chiefs (2019-21) and Saints (2022-). In ten NFL seasons, he has played in 146 regular season games with 137 starts and has posted career totals of 697 tackles (584 solo), 44 stops for loss, 11 sacks for a loss of 78 yards, 29 interceptions for 379 return yards, three brought back for touchdowns, 90 passes defensed, five forced fumbles, seven fumble recoveries and five special teams stops. Mathieu has been selected to three Pro Bowls, three Associated Press All-Pro teams and the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s 2010’s All-Decade Team.

Marshon Lattimore (Madden Ranking: 90)

*Lattimore started all seven games he played in and posted 29 stops (20 solo), one interception returned for a 12-yard touchdown and defended four passes. Overall, he has started all 80 regular season games he’s appeared in totaling 327 tackles (265 solo), 14 interceptions, five forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries and 78 passes defensed, tied for third-most in the NFL since he entered the league in 2017. Lattimore has opened all seven postseason contests he has appeared in, recording 23 tackles (22 solo), two picks and ten passes defensed. Entering his seventh campaign, Lattimore has established himself as one of the league’s premier cornerbacks as the only Saints defensive back to be selected to the Pro Bowl four times.

Demario Davis (Madden Ranking: 90)

*Since signing with New Orleans in 2018, Davis has made an instant impact to the defense and team as a whole, as he was immediately voted as a team captain. As a unit in 2022, the New Orleans defense ranked fifth in total defense, sixth in red zone defense, fifth in opponent yards per game, second in pass defense and fourth in sacks per pass play. This dependable and sure-tackling defender led the Saints in stops for the fifth straight season, was selected as an Associated Press All-Pro for the fourth consecutive season and earned his first career Pro Bowl nod, posting 109 tackles, a career-high 6.5 sacks, six passes defensed and one fumble recovery. For his career, the Brandon, Miss. native has missed only one game and played in 177 regular season contests with 163 starts for the Saints, Jets (2012-15, 2017), and Cleveland Browns (2016), recording 1,214 tackles (786 solo), 36.0 sacks, three interceptions, 51 passes defensed, three forced fumbles, seven fumble recoveries and 24 special team stops. Jordan is one of only three active players with at least 1,200 career stops.

Ryan Ramczyk (Madden Ranking: 89)

*A first round draft pick in 2017, this seventh-year pro started all 16 games he appeared in 2022. Ramczyk has become a stalwart on the right side, starting all 89 regular season games he has appeared in, 86 on the right side, in his first six campaigns and being named to the Associated Press All-Pro team for three consecutive years (2018-20). He joined William Roaf as only the second Saints tackle to be named AP All-Pro three times. Since Ramczyk joined the team in 2017, the Saints have the second-fewest sacks allowed (169), the fewest in the NFC.

Cam Jordan (Madden Ranking: 87)

*Jordan is one of only three defensive linemen to register at least 60 passes defensed since 2011. An explosive and physical defensive end, the former University of California standout possesses the combination of size, speed and strength to play end in either a 3-4 or 4-3. Jordan has appeared in 192 games with 191 starts, posting career totals of 732 stops (459 solo), 115.5 quarterback takedowns, two interceptions, 60 passes defensed, 15 forced fumbles, ten fumble recoveries and one blocked kick. He’s also appeared in 11 (ten starts) career postseason games, tallying 42 tackles (32 solo), 5.5 sacks and five passes defensed, the club’s all-time leader in quarterback takedowns in the playoffs.

See a full list of rankings at, x.ea.com/76978.

*Player information courtesy of neworleanssaints.com

