Saints hire Scott Kuhn as their Director of Football Administration

New Orleans Saints Vice President Khai Harley welcomes a new member to his department in director Scott Kuhn, formerly of the Minnesota Vikings.

Looks like the Saints hired Scott Kuhn as their Director of Football Administration, per the team's website.



Kuhn was previously the Vikings' Director of Football Quantitative Methods / Pro Scout until earlier this offseason. — Seth Walder (@SethWalder) August 1, 2023

Kuhn started his journey in the NFL as a College Scouting Coordinator for the Miami Dolphins where he lasted almost seven years. Kuhn was immediately brought on to be a Pro Scout with the Minnesota Vikings in 2007, in which he worked for nine years. In 2016, he was elevated to the Director of Football Analytics where he engineered and designed countless projects specifically in analytics. After the 2022 season, the Vikings front office decided to part ways with Kuhn as they undergo some reconstruction in that area.

There has been recent talk from the Saints front office and coaching staff emphasizing the importance and need for analytics in terms of the game. Bringing in Kuhn should be able to provide sensible perspectives backed with data that can assist in many areas within the organization. We could see many changes with the team's approach in many ways.

