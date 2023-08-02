News and notes from Day 6 of Saints training camp

The New Orleans Saints wrapped up their 6th practice of training camp and it is heating up, literally. It’s so hot that moving forward the Saints are changing their schedule. The weather is expected to be 98+ every day for the rest of the week. Details of the changes are below.

Saints are making an adjustment to the open practice schedule due to the wild and insane heat we’re experiencing pic.twitter.com/lvaixyjkd6 — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) August 1, 2023

With some injury news, guard Andrus Peat still hasn’t returned from his quad strain. CB Troy Pride Jr. left practice during 7-on-7 in some serious pain. WR Lynn Bowden appeared to be shaken up at the end of practice but with some positive health and progression news, OT Trevor Penning and DE Payton Turner continue to play significant snaps with the 1st teams.

The main storyline of the day was the play of the tight ends. Juwan Johnson, Foster Moreau and Jimmy Graham all had big plays in team periods today. Moreau had the play of the day with a big-time catch over safety JT Gray. For two days in a row, Jimmy Graham has made some big-time plays, and the 36-year-old is still making plays. Even Jessie James made a good play in team periods.

Another main takeaway, which seems to be a common takeaway is that WR Michael Thomas is back. Thomas met with the media after practice.

LIVE: Michael Thomas https://t.co/qWtUV7oGL0 — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 1, 2023

Lastly, the Saints also hired Scott Kuhn to be their new Director of Football Administration today. He comes from the Minnesota Vikings as the Saints continue to reshape their team and football departments.

Looks like the Saints hired Scott Kuhn as their Director of Football Administration, per the team's website.



Kuhn was previously the Vikings' Director of Football Quantitative Methods / Pro Scout until earlier this offseason. — Seth Walder (@SethWalder) August 1, 2023

