Fleur-de-Links, August 2: Saints tight ends share their thoughts on new coach

New Orleans Saints News:

Wil Lutz hit a perfect 8/8 on the day during New Orleans Saints training camp, including hitting a 60-yard kick.

The Saints shorten outdoor portions from 2 hours to 1 hour on certain days due to excessive heat.

Juwan Johnson and Foster Moreau speak highly of new tight ends coach Clancy Barone.

Michael Thomas says that he is not 100% yet, but he is moving towards it every day.

Tyrann Mathieu will be joining forces with Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers in an event for the Tyrann Mathieu Foundation.