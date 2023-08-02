Fleur-de-Links, August 2: Saints tight ends share their thoughts on new coach

New Orleans Saints News:
Wil Lutz has a perfect day at Saints training camp - Canal Street Chronicles
Wil Lutz hit a perfect 8/8 on the day during New Orleans Saints training camp, including hitting a 60-yard kick.
Saints shorten outdoor portions of practice because of hot weather - Yahoo! Sports
The Saints shorten outdoor portions from 2 hours to 1 hour on certain days due to excessive heat.
Saints Tight Ends Praise New Position Coach - Saints News Network
Juwan Johnson and Foster Moreau speak highly of new tight ends coach Clancy Barone.
Saints WR Michael Thomas ‘fine-tuning everything’ as he moves closer to 100 percent ‘every day’ - NFL.com
Michael Thomas says that he is not 100% yet, but he is moving towards it every day.
Tyrann Mathieu, Cane’s Partner For Fundraiser - Saints News Network
Tyrann Mathieu will be joining forces with Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers in an event for the Tyrann Mathieu Foundation.
