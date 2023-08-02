 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, August 2: Saints tight ends share their thoughts on new coach

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links.

By Adam Dunnells
NFL: JAN 01 Saints at Eagles Photo by Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Wil Lutz has a perfect day at Saints training camp - Canal Street Chronicles

Wil Lutz hit a perfect 8/8 on the day during New Orleans Saints training camp, including hitting a 60-yard kick.

Saints shorten outdoor portions of practice because of hot weather - Yahoo! Sports

The Saints shorten outdoor portions from 2 hours to 1 hour on certain days due to excessive heat.

Saints Tight Ends Praise New Position Coach - Saints News Network

Juwan Johnson and Foster Moreau speak highly of new tight ends coach Clancy Barone.

Saints WR Michael Thomas ‘fine-tuning everything’ as he moves closer to 100 percent ‘every day’ - NFL.com

Michael Thomas says that he is not 100% yet, but he is moving towards it every day.

Tyrann Mathieu, Cane’s Partner For Fundraiser - Saints News Network

Tyrann Mathieu will be joining forces with Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers in an event for the Tyrann Mathieu Foundation.

