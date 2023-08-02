Saints announce changes to training camp practice schedule

The New Orleans Saints have announced a change in their remaining training camp practices to protect the safety of their personnel and fans due to the extreme heat warnings.

In an effort to protect the health and safety of Saints fans, players, coaches, and staff the outdoor open portion of practice will be reduced to approximately one hour, with the team taking the outdoor fields for team drills at approximately 10 am.



The earlier portion of… — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 1, 2023

In a statement from Saints Team President Dennis Lauscha, “The safety of our fans, team, staff and all those who work to make open practices possible are our first priority. Based on the heat warnings facing our community we have altered the practice schedule to allow our fans to show their support for the team while also reducing their exposure to the significant heat being forecasted over the coming days. Their attendance is a big boost for our players and coaches working hard on the field and we encourage all fans whose health will allow and have a ticket to attend.”

The revised Saints training camp schedule will see gates open at 9:15 am with the team taking the field at approximately 10:00 am. In addition, the private Club and Suite holder practice that was scheduled for today, Wednesday, August 2nd has been rescheduled to next Wednesday, August 9th. Misters and fans have been installed in the bleachers to help reduce temperatures and shuttles are available for fans who do not wish to walk from the parking lot. The Saints encourage fans who are susceptible to heat related issues to please put their safety first and consider not attending. All tickets have been distributed for all open practice dates this training camp and the team will be reaching out to those ticket holders directly regarding these changes.

