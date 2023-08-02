 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Saints RB Alvin Kamara to meet with Roger Goodell on Wednesday

Kamara will meet with Goodell in NYC to discuss a potential suspension.

By KyleBesson
NFL: New Orleans Saints at San Francisco 49ers Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara plans to meet with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Wednesday in New York City. The meeting will be regarding Kamara’s potential suspension due to a fight that took place on the eve of the Pro Bowl in 2022.

The Saints running back will be flying in Saints owner Gayle Benson’s private jet to New York on Wednesday, Aug. 2.

In July, Kamara pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor and agreed to pay the medical costs for the victim, he was initially facing a felony charge of battery with substantial bodily harm.

Saints head coach Dennis Allen says the idea of Kamara meeting with Goodell came during a talk between Kamara and Saints GM Mickey Loomis.

Judge Sue L. Robinson will conduct a hearing to determine if Kamara broke league policies and what potential suspension he could receive. Goodell and the NFL can decide to appeal the ruling.

Kamara is an impact player for the Saints reaching five Pro Bowls and winning the Rookie of the Year Award. The team and Kamara hope to lessen the punishment to get the star running back on the field as soon as possible.

