Saints RB Alvin Kamara to meet with Roger Goodell on Wednesday

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara plans to meet with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Wednesday in New York City. The meeting will be regarding Kamara’s potential suspension due to a fight that took place on the eve of the Pro Bowl in 2022.

Saints’ RB Alvin Kamara is expected to meet Wednesday in New York City with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell regarding his potential suspension, per sources. Kamara reached a plea agreement in July and is no longer facing a felony charge for his role in the fight on the eve of the… — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 2, 2023

The Saints running back will be flying in Saints owner Gayle Benson’s private jet to New York on Wednesday, Aug. 2.

In July, Kamara pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor and agreed to pay the medical costs for the victim, he was initially facing a felony charge of battery with substantial bodily harm.

Saints head coach Dennis Allen says the idea of Kamara meeting with Goodell came during a talk between Kamara and Saints GM Mickey Loomis.

Dennis Allen said Alvin Kamara wants to meet with Roger Goodall to get out ahead of a potential suspension and share his side of the story, as @JeffDuncan_ reported. That idea came about during a talk Kamara had with GM Mickey Loomis. Allen said they’re ready for a resolution — Katherine Terrell (@Kat_Terrell) July 31, 2023

Judge Sue L. Robinson will conduct a hearing to determine if Kamara broke league policies and what potential suspension he could receive. Goodell and the NFL can decide to appeal the ruling.

Kamara is an impact player for the Saints reaching five Pro Bowls and winning the Rookie of the Year Award. The team and Kamara hope to lessen the punishment to get the star running back on the field as soon as possible.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel.