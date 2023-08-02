News and notes from Day 7 of Saints training camp

Day 7 of the New Orleans Saints training camp came and went with a lot of news on Alvin Kamara’s suspension, injury updates and more.

The major news today came from Alvin Kamara. The Saints running back met with Roger Goodell to explain his side of the story involving his breach of peace charge. We don’t know much yet, but the Saints are expecting a notice on Kamara’s suspension length soon. If things went well, we could see Kamara receive as few as a two-game suspension, but if his defense falls on deaf ears, it could reach six games.

Next is some good news from Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore. It seems Lattimore is having a very good camp, allowing just one catch through the first six days of camp. Lattimore had a shortened 2022 season due to a lacerated kidney, so it’s great to see that he’s back to 100%.

Some injury news coming out of training camp involves second year cornerback Alontae Taylor. Head coach Dennis Allen said that Taylor left practice early with hamstring tightness, but he doesn’t expect it to be a big issue. Taylor may miss some camp days but will surely be available for the season opener.

In other injury news, Andrus Peat was working with trainers on the side during practice, just two days after injuring his quad. An encouraging update for the long-time Saints guard.

Alvin Kamara, Ryan Ramczyk, Jimmy Graham, Bradley Roby and Scott Lashley were all not at practice today. Kamara was in New York meeting with Roger Goodell and Lashley was waived/injury following today’s practice. The others seem to have a rest day according to Mike Triplett.

Undrafted free agent Anthony Johnson appears to be getting a lot of hype during camp. He’s been playing well and won four 1-on-1 reps today with a pass breakup in 7-on-7’s. The cornerback out of UVA is looking to find a spot on the roster, and he might just make it if he can keep performing at a high level.

On top of Johnson’s great day, it seems the entire defense performed at a high level today. With a lot of new pieces on defense and a star-studded offensive repertoire, it’s encouraging to see the defense ball out.

As training camp goes on, we will continue to fill you in on all the news. Make sure you check in with Canal Street Chronicles for daily updates!

